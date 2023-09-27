Sleep like an ogre: Shrek’s Swamp listed on Airbnb

2 Strong 4 Bullies
Shrek’s swamp is located in the Scottish Highlands and features a mud-laden, moss covered murky watered abode.(Airbnb/Dreamworks)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(CNN) – Airbnb is trying to make one fantasy story very real for people just in time for Halloween.

It has re-created Shrek’s Swamp based on the 2001 animated movie. Ogre fans will find the place very earthy.

Shrek’s swamp is located in the Scottish Highlands and features a mud-laden, moss-covered murky watered abode.

Guests can light earwax candles, sit around a fire and enjoy Donkey’s freshly made waffles for breakfast.

Interested guests can request a two-night stay starting Oct. 13.

Up to three people will then get to visit the unique home Oct. 27-29.

Guests will be responsible for their own travel to and from Scotland.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

