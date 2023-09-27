Smash and grab suspects crash into 3 cars, try to flee Willoughby Hills police, chief says

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo of smash and grab suspects who crashed into three cars before running away to try to escape officers were arrested, the Willoughby Hills Police Department confirmed.

Chief Matthew A. Naegele stated Willoughby Hills police was trying to assist in the capture of multiple suspects around 3:30 p.n. on Sept. 26.

The suspects were believed to be involved in several vehicle smash and grabs throughout Northeast Ohio, according to Naegele.

After ramming a driver in the Great Lakes Mall parking lot, Naegele said the suspect vehicle drove out of Mentor and onto I-90 west.

The suspect vehicle was described by Naegele as a white Chrysler Pacifica with Georgia plates.

Naegele stated a Willoughby Hills officer was parked in a crossover on I-90 and saw the suspect vehicle pass him while heading westbound at a high rate of speed.

The officer tried to catch up by going after the car as officer support was in position ahead ready with tire deflation devices, according to Naegele.

“With no regard for the safety of other motorists, the suspect veered across three lanes of the interstate, exited at State Route 91 and struck two vehicles within the intersection of the off-ramp,” Naegele described.

Naegele said “a number of suspects” got out of the car and ran away, but did not specify how many there were.

Officers pursued on foot and successfully took two into custody, according to Naegele.

A 29-year-old man from West Park, Fla. and a 42-year-old Eastlake woman are being held pending charges and further investigation, Naegele stated.

Naegele confirmed there were no injuries reported in the crash.

However, three vehicles that were heavily damaged had to be towed from the crash site, according to Naegele.

The crash caused I-90 and SR-91 to be backed up for several hours.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.