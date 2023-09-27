2 Strong 4 Bullies
Thousands call for restoration of Forest Hills Park in East Cleveland

By Katie Tercek
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A historic park in East Cleveland was set to receive a face lift, but that is no longer in the works.

Forest Hills Park is now scattered with signs that read: “Forest Hills Park Needs Metroparks Partnership.”

Donte Gibbs, a community activist, is petitioning to support the restoration of the park, which was about to get a multi-million dollar restoration from Cleveland Metroparks.

That deal has been called off.

“Forest Hills Park means a lot to me because, growing up in East Cleveland, that was our playground. Learning about the history of John D. Rockefeller really intrigued me,” said Gibbs.

The green space was once John D. Rockefeller’s estate. Hundreds of years later, it’s overgrown and not maintained.

From the tennis courts to the playgrounds, it’s not the desirable place it once was.

19 News obtained a letter from Cleveland Metroparks stating why they pulled out of the deal.

Officials there said it happened after they received a letter from East Cleveland City Council accusing them of various allegations.

They say quote: “I am disappointed to inform you that Cleveland Metroparks will no longer be able to enter into a lease agreement to manage Forest Hills Park for your community.”

Eric Brewer, East Cleveland Clerk of Council says the $2 million they had set aside for the Cleveland Metroparks deal will be used towards revamping the park.

