US Marshals hope to continue momentum fighting Cleveland crime with Operation 216

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Operation 216 launched in Cleveland last month, amidst a spike in violent crime.

It’s a partnership pushing to take the most dangerous criminals off the streets.

So is it working?

19 Investigates spoke one-on-one with the U.S. Marshals to find out.

The latest Cleveland Police statistics show a sobering picture, with 125 homicides in the city so far year-to-date, up 10% from last year at this time.

Felonious assault cases are up five percent and motor vehicle thefts are up 70% in Cleveland, according to the statistics.

Victims have been left traumatized and families have been torn apart.

Many of the suspects of violent crime may surprise you.

“We arrested a kid that was 12 years old, 13 years old. It’s common now to arrest a kid 14 and 15 years old for carjackings and other violent crimes. So it’s sad in a lot of ways, because I think the criminals are getting younger and younger,” said

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott, who oversees the Northern District of Ohio, said they’ve arrested 20 homicide suspects since they started Operation 216 last month.

The partnership between local, state and federal agencies has increased police presence in neighborhoods.

Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force have been working hand-in-hand with CPD to track down suspects with outstanding warrants.

This comes at a time when Cleveland Police continue to struggle with short staffing.

“I believe they’re saving lives every day, and the credit belongs to the men and women out there doing the job. They’re the ones risking their lives every single day,” Elliott said.

Joint operations like this are not uncommon.

City officials said Operation 216 was expected to take place mostly in August and September.

The operation is a part of Mayor Justin Bibb’s Raising Investment in Safety for Everyone (RISE) initiative.

We asked whether the initiative can sustain its momentum as that time comes to an end.

“We’re going to find a way to continue this, to continue to get more manpower in the Cleveland area to continue to work on the violent crime issues. We have great partnerships in Cleveland, they’re expanding more and more with us which is gonna help, when we get together, partner together and make a difference,” Elliott said.

“When someone out there is wanted, you know, they’re desperate. They don’t want to go back to jail. They’re out there wanted, they’re running. They’re not necessarily-- they don’t stop committing their crimes. So when we do take them off the streets, we hope to take them off the streets permanently,” he said.

“So yeah, I think we’re going after it as best we can, you know in chipping away at the problem, you know, hopefully at the end of the day, we’re making a big difference,” Elliott said.

Cleveland City Council will be discussing the latest on Operation 216 at a public safety meeting Wednesday.

There’s no end date for the program yet.

If you have information about a wanted fugitive, you can call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833).

You can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.