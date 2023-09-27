2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

‘We’re not shying away from over communicating’: Amari Cooper on his relationship with Deshaun Watson

By Leah Doherty
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After an impressive game from wide receiver Amari Cooper, the veteran discussed how his relationship with Deshaun Watson has grown, and why their communication has made a big impact on the field.

In the Browns win over the Titans in week 3, Cooper was targeted eight times with seven receptions for 116 yards and one touchdown.

The Browns host the Ravens on Sunday at 1 p.m. on 19 News.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb...
Browns get good news on Nick Chubb
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
Lakewood man dies in Cleveland car crash
Ethan Liming Trial
Jury reaches verdict in trial for Akron brothers accused in death of Ethan Liming
Police are looking for an inmate from Northeast Ohio who escaped from prison while he was...
Police searching for Northeast Ohio inmate who escaped during family visit

Latest News

Hyundai Pigskin Poll
Hyundai Pigskin Poll
Myles Garrett, Cleveland’s defense devour Titans, Deshaun Watson has 2 TD passes in Browns’ 27-3 win
Cleveland Browns Helmet Logo
Browns dominate Titans 27-3
Tailgate 19: Browns kick off 2023 season with 100th Battle of Ohio
Tailgate 19: Previewing Sunday matchup against Tennessee Titans