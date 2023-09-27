Westlake police: Knife-wielding grandpa in ‘Michael Myers’ mask charged after scaring woman

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake police say they responded to a rather spooky call Tuesday night.

Officers say a call came in around 7 p.m. from a woman sounding frantic saying a man in a Jason mask approached her vehicle and threatened her with a knife.

According to a witness, the victim was just putting on her seatbelt when the masked man approached the car and yelled at her through her window, police say.

The victim told police the suspect said something along the lines of “let’s go” before walking away and hiding behind other cars and bushes with a small boy.

Police responded to the plaza at King James Parkway and Center Ridge Road, and later found the man and boy in the area of Center Ridge Road and Dover Center Road.

The man was found wearing a Michael Myers mask, officers say.

The 66 year-old man was carrying a toy handgun and a plastic knife, telling police he was playing a game with his 6-year-old grandson.

The man was charged with aggravated menacing, and the boy was taken to his parents.

