Woman in critical condition after being shot in Akron

(MGN)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 33-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was shot Tuesday evening.

Akron police were called out to a home in the 1200 block of Moore St. around 10:46 p.m.

When they arrived, they found the victim.

EMS transported the woman to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center.

According to police, the woman may have been in a verbal argument with an unidentified suspect just moments before the shooting.

Detectives are working to identify and locate the suspect concerning this incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

