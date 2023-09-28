Akron students find body near school grounds

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Students at Hyre CLC, an Akron Public School, found a body near the school grounds early Thursday morning.

The school is located in the 2300 block of Wedgewood Dr.

Students immediately told their school resource officer and Akron police are investigation.

School officials said they will have counselors available today for any students needing to talk to someone.

Police are also enhancing security measures in the vicinity of the school.

“Our thoughts are with the affected individual’s family during this difficult time, and we will continue to offer support to our students as they process this unexpected event,” said school officials in a letter sent to parents.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Check back with 19 News for updates.

