Bellevue Police K9 to receive body armor

Bellevue K9
Bellevue K9(Bingel, Julia | (Source: Bellevue police))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BELLEVUE, Ohio (WOIO) - Thanks to a donation from a non-profit organization, the K9 with the Bellevue Police Department will receive a bullet and stab protective vest.

The non-profit organization is Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K9 Suki’s vest is sponsored by Mr. T’s Pest Control of Lihue, Hawaii and will be embroidered with the sentiment “In honor of Seattle PD, K9 Jedi EOW 1-5-22″.

K9 Suki should receive the vest within eight to 10 weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 5,289 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

