Cleveland police investigate incident in Stockyards neighborhood

By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police have responded to a serious incident in the city’s Stockyards neighborhood.

There are few details at this time. 19 News crews on scene confirm police are actively investigating.

This is happening in the area of West 66th Street and Denison Avenue.

Cleveland police investigate incident in Stockyards neighborhood(Source: WOIO)

Cleveland EMS said crews have transported one person to the hospital from the area.

19 News crews are working to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

