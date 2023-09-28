Cleveland Police release stats in response to missing persons reports

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Reports are gaining national attention and say that more than a thousand people in Cleveland go missing, many of them children. The Cleveland Police Department released a statement saying the reports now spreading quickly online are inaccurate.

The release breaks down some current missing persons stats, detailing the 132 active missing person cases, 65 of which are classified as “juveniles.”

Of those, 14 are labeled “endangered.”

Chief of the Newburgh Heights Police, John Majoy, says the reports “sensationalize” the report numbers.

“It’s really not a true, accurate number, and it’s really not fair to the greater Cleveland area; we don’t want parents to keep kids home from playgrounds or not riding their bike home from a friend’s house,” said Majoy.

Majoy, also the board president of the non-profit Cleveland Missing, states that the total filed reports do not offer a full picture of Cleveland or a clear look at the missing person situation in the city.

“We have habitual runaways who come back every Friday and come back on Sunday, and we have general intake facilities where staff cannot detain them, so every time you have one of those, that’s a missing person’s report, so if you have a kid who ran away half a dozen times, that’s half a dozen missing persons reports,” said Majoy.

He adds he does not want to minimize any report and says every missing person is taken seriously, but notes that all the reports cover a broad spectrum of situations.

The CPD says the department has handled over 4,000 missing person reports since February of 2022; 99% of all missing person cases are solved, and 94% of this year’s cases have been solved.

Anyone with information about a missing person is asked to call (216) 621-1234.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.