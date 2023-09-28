2 Strong 4 Bullies
Copley man found dead inside Cleveland parking garage

By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police launched an investigation Wednesday after missing Copley man was found dead in a parking garage.

According to police and the medical examiner, officers were called out after a report of a possible deceased person inside a car parked in a garage at 1375 East 9th Street.

Police say the man, who was a reported missing person, was pronounced dead on scene.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified him as Anthony Joseph Salem, 38.

Salem’s cause of death was not released. The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

