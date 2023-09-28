Elyria police say shots fired struck car, house Thursday

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police are investigating shots fired that struck a residence and car during the day Thursday.

Officers say they responded to the 100 block of Cornell Avenue around 11:40 a.m. after a call came in reporting shots fired.

Police confirmed there were no injuries caused by the gunshots, but a car and a house were struck, officers say.

The Elyria Police Department is actively investigating the issue.

Anyone with information that could assist in this investigation can contact Detective Demarco at (440) 326-1201 or via email at ademarco@cityofelyria.org.

Submit anonymous tips by texting “TIPELYRIA” along with your tip to 847411.

