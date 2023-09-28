Fire damages home in Cleveland’s North Collinwood neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A bathroom vent fan caught on fire inside a home on the city’s East side Thursday morning.

#CLEFIREONSCENE occupied house fire at E.169/Villaview in B6. Accidental/electrical fire in a 2nd floor bathroom vent fan. No injuries reported. $15K loss. pic.twitter.com/INirMoiDoM — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) September 28, 2023

It happened around 7 a.m. at E.169th Street and Villaview Road. This is in the city’s North Collinwood neighborhood.

All residents were evacuated safely before firefighters arrived.

There were no injuries.

The bathroom where the fire started was located on the second floor.

Firefighters said the damage is estimated at $15,000.

