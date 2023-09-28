2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Fire damages home in Cleveland’s North Collinwood neighborhood

E. 169th Street fire
E. 169th Street fire(Bingel, Julia | (Source: Cleveland fire))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A bathroom vent fan caught on fire inside a home on the city’s East side Thursday morning.

It happened around 7 a.m. at E.169th Street and Villaview Road. This is in the city’s North Collinwood neighborhood.

All residents were evacuated safely before firefighters arrived.

There were no injuries.

The bathroom where the fire started was located on the second floor.

Firefighters said the damage is estimated at $15,000.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb...
Browns get good news on Nick Chubb
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
Ethan Liming Trial
Jury reaches verdict in trial for Akron brothers accused in death of Ethan Liming
Police are looking for an inmate from Northeast Ohio who escaped from prison while he was...
Police searching for Northeast Ohio inmate who escaped during family visit
Man, baby he was holding both shot in Garfield Heights, sources say
Man, baby he was holding both shot in Garfield Heights, sources say

Latest News

Sydney Powell (Source: WOIO)
Sentencing for Akron daughter convicted of killing mom
Bellevue K9
Bellevue Police K9 to receive body armor
E. 20th and Lakeside Avenue murder
Person flags down Cleveland EMS captain after finding homicide victim
Garfield Heights neighbors react to approval of $38.7 million purchase of new county jail site
Garfield Heights neighbors react to approval of $38.7 million purchase of new county jail site