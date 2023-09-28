Fire damages home in Cleveland’s North Collinwood neighborhood
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A bathroom vent fan caught on fire inside a home on the city’s East side Thursday morning.
It happened around 7 a.m. at E.169th Street and Villaview Road. This is in the city’s North Collinwood neighborhood.
All residents were evacuated safely before firefighters arrived.
There were no injuries.
The bathroom where the fire started was located on the second floor.
Firefighters said the damage is estimated at $15,000.
