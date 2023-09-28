2 Strong 4 Bullies
Jim Schwartz on defending Lamar Jackson: ‘We’re going to rely on our team speed’

By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Sep. 28, 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It should be a fascinating matchup Sunday as Jim Schwartz’s top-ranked Browns defense faces the dangerous Lamar Jackson of Baltimore.

“We got to tackle him like he’s a running back,” Schwartz said Thursday. “Tackle him like he’s a wide receiver. Just because the ball is in his hand doesn’t mean that he’s still not a threat to run. So I think that probably has a lot to do with it, and we’re going to try to be physical if he does run. We’re going to try to play our game and put some hits on him and those kinds of things. But you got to tackle him like he’s a running back. And if you half step, if you play too cautious, or a guy like that, if he pumps you off your feet. We’re not playing good defense if you see guys leave their feet on the quarterback, right, because he’s just going to pull it and he’s going to fly past and he’s going to make a big play.”

