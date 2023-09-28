2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man breaks into Tremont bar, steals liquor, cigarettes, cash, Cleveland police say

Man breaks into Tremont bar, steals liquor, cigarettes, cash, Cleveland police say
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of breaking into a Tremont neighborhood bar/restaurant is on the loose, Cleveland police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect caught on camera.

The crime happened at 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 21, police said.

The suspect stole liquor, cigarettes, and money, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Man breaks into Tremont bar, steals liquor, cigarettes, cash, Cleveland police say
Man breaks into Tremont bar, steals liquor, cigarettes, cash, Cleveland police say
Man breaks into Tremont bar, steals liquor, cigarettes, cash, Cleveland police say
Man breaks into Tremont bar, steals liquor, cigarettes, cash, Cleveland police say
If you recognize him or have any other information on this break in and theft, call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 or email jmurphy3@clevelandohio.gov.

