Man breaks into Tremont bar, steals liquor, cigarettes, cash, Cleveland police say
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of breaking into a Tremont neighborhood bar/restaurant is on the loose, Cleveland police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect caught on camera.
The crime happened at 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 21, police said.
The suspect stole liquor, cigarettes, and money, according to police.
Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:
If you recognize him or have any other information on this break in and theft, call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 or email jmurphy3@clevelandohio.gov.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.