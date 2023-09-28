CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of breaking into a Tremont neighborhood bar/restaurant is on the loose, Cleveland police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect caught on camera.

The crime happened at 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 21, police said.

The suspect stole liquor, cigarettes, and money, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Man breaks into Tremont bar, steals liquor, cigarettes, cash, Cleveland police say (Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Man breaks into Tremont bar, steals liquor, cigarettes, cash, Cleveland police say (Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Man breaks into Tremont bar, steals liquor, cigarettes, cash, Cleveland police say (Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Man breaks into Tremont bar, steals liquor, cigarettes, cash, Cleveland police say (Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

If you recognize him or have any other information on this break in and theft, call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 or email jmurphy3@clevelandohio.gov.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.