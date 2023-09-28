CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of going into a garage in the Duck Island neighborhood while the residents were sleeping is on the loose, Cleveland police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect caught on camera.

The crime happened at 2:15 a.m. on Sept. 22, according to police.

The suspect went through the cabinets and the unlocked vehicle and stole approximately $120, police stated.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Man goes into Duck Island garage while residents sleep, steals cash, Cleveland Police say (Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

If you recognize him or have any other information on this break in and theft, call Det. Dziuba at 216-623-5220.

