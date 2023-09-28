2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Man wanted in killing of Baltimore tech entrepreneur arrested, police say

Pava LaPere, 26, had suffered from blunt force trauma, police said. (WJZ, ECOMAP TECH, CNN)
By The Associated Press and LEA SKENE
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) — A man wanted in the killing of a Baltimore tech entrepreneur has been arrested, police said early Thursday.

Police didn’t release any details of the circumstances surrounding the arrest of Jason Billingsley, but planned a news conference later in the morning.

Baltimore police found 26-year-old Pava LaPere dead with signs of blunt force trauma in her apartment complex after she was reported missing late Monday morning. The Johns Hopkins University graduate founded the tech startup EcoMap Technologies while she was still a college student.

Police announced a suspect in the case Tuesday evening, saying local, state and federal law enforcement agencies were searching for Billingsley, 32, who was paroled last October in an earlier sexual assault case. Court records show he pleaded guilty to first-degree sex assault in 2015.

The public defender’s office, which represented Billingsley in the past, told The Associated Press this week that it is too early for them to comment on this case.

Baltimore Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley had asked anyone with information about Billingsley’s whereabouts to contact authorities, saying Billingsley should be considered armed and dangerous.

In an update Wednesday afternoon, police said Billingsley is also suspected in a rape, attempted murder and arson that occurred Sept. 19 in Baltimore.

Officials have said they have no reason to believe LaPere knew Billingsley.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb...
Browns get good news on Nick Chubb
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
Ethan Liming Trial
Jury reaches verdict in trial for Akron brothers accused in death of Ethan Liming
Police are looking for an inmate from Northeast Ohio who escaped from prison while he was...
Police searching for Northeast Ohio inmate who escaped during family visit
Man, baby he was holding both shot in Garfield Heights, sources say
Man, baby he was holding both shot in Garfield Heights, sources say

Latest News

FILE - The Capitol is seen in Washington, Sept. 20, 2021. The federal government is heading...
A government shutdown is nearing this weekend. What does it mean, who’s hit and what’s next?
Republican presidential candidates, from left, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former New Jersey...
Donald Trump skipped the GOP debate again. This time, his rivals took him on directly
Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., walks on Capitol Hill on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in Washington.
Senators nix casual clothing as bipartisan resolution sets new dress code for Senate floor
In this photo provided by I AM ALS, Dan Tate, right, delivers a printed petition from ALS...
FDA advisers vote against experimental ALS treatment pushed by patients