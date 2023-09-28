2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Northeast Ohio Weather: Scattered showers today

19 First Alert Weather Day Gif
19 First Alert Weather Day Gif(Source: WOIO)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 1:50 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A slow moving area of low pressure will be in our area today and tonight. Today will be unsettled with scattered showers in the forecast. Some of these showers could have downpours with them. This is obviously much needed rain we are getting. Afternoon temperatures in the 60s. The risk of rain goes down tonight. We still kept a few showers in the forecast. Enough low level moisture in place tomorrow to keep a mostly cloudy wording in the forecast. Isolated showers around. Drier air builds in by Saturday. A major pattern change brings warmer than normal and dry conditions to the area this weekend and into next week.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb...
Browns get good news on Nick Chubb
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
Ethan Liming Trial
Jury reaches verdict in trial for Akron brothers accused in death of Ethan Liming
Police are looking for an inmate from Northeast Ohio who escaped from prison while he was...
Police searching for Northeast Ohio inmate who escaped during family visit
Man, baby he was holding both shot in Garfield Heights, sources say
Man, baby he was holding both shot in Garfield Heights, sources say

Latest News

19 First Alert Forecast Sept. 27, 2023
19 First Alert Forecast Sept. 27, 2023
19 First Alert Forecast - Sept. 27, 2023
19 First Alert Forecast - Sept. 27, 2023
Scattered showers tonight. Higher risk west of Cleveland.
Northeast Ohio weather: Needed rain returns tonight; clearing out by this weekend
19 News 5:30-6 a.m. (syncbak)
Northeast Ohio Weather: Showers arrive tonight