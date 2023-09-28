Northeast Ohio Weather: Scattered showers today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A slow moving area of low pressure will be in our area today and tonight. Today will be unsettled with scattered showers in the forecast. Some of these showers could have downpours with them. This is obviously much needed rain we are getting. Afternoon temperatures in the 60s. The risk of rain goes down tonight. We still kept a few showers in the forecast. Enough low level moisture in place tomorrow to keep a mostly cloudy wording in the forecast. Isolated showers around. Drier air builds in by Saturday. A major pattern change brings warmer than normal and dry conditions to the area this weekend and into next week.

