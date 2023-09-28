Ohio Gov. DeWine gives update on COVID-19 cases in the state

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, along with Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, will hold a news conference to discuss COVID-19 Thursday afternoon.

Health officials have said the number of COVID-19 cases are rising again across the country.

Several weeks ago, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved new COVID-19 shots.

On Sept. 19, DeWine’s office announced he had tested positive for COVID-19.

DeWine’s doctor advised he take a test after DeWine reported he was experiencing mild cold symptoms.

