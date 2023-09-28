Parma School Board members to vote on legislation to arm staff members

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma City School District Board members are scheduled to vote Thursday evening on the legislation to arm certain staff members.

The resolution was introduced in July by Parma Superintendent Dr. Charles Smialek.

The resolution would allow certain employees to be armed on school property and in designated school zones after successfully complete the training, instruction and curriculum required in the state bill made effective last year.

“We want people to understand that if they were try to do the worst here that they may encounter armed force as they do,” said Smialek.

The list of employees approved to carry on campus will not be considered public record and will be considered confidential, according to the resolution document.

All employees looking to be allowed to carry must submit to a background check.

Below is a statement released by Parma City Schools Superintendent Dr. Charles Smialek on July 26:

“Approximately one year ago, the state of Ohio gave schools more latitude to arm staff members as a method of hardening our facilities against intruders. Since then, we have seen a continuation of school shootings and other violent acts in districts across the country. We find it only prudent to provide selected staff members with the ability to arm themselves as one more deterrent to violence. Importantly, we are not publicly identifying these members as the element of the unknown is, in itself, an aggravating factor to those who may be selecting sites to begin a tragedy. However, it’s very important to note that our Board of Education holds final discretion in actually deciding who to allow to carry a firearm on our premises. We will discuss each potential scenario in executive session, as allowed by Ohio Revised Code. Further, we will work closely with the Parma Police Department to ensure that our staff members who carry receive similar training to our local officers. The Parma Police have been an important partner in our work and we look forward to continued collaboration as we add this means of keeping our schools safe.”

