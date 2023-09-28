Person flags down Cleveland EMS captain after finding homicide victim
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:05 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a homicide downtown.
Just before 4 a.m. Thursday, a Cleveland EMS captain was flagged down while driving in the area of E. 20th and Lakeside Avenue.
According to EMS, when the captain exited his vehicle, he found the body of a man.
He started rendering aid and called for an ambulance.
The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
This remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
