Person flags down Cleveland EMS captain after finding homicide victim

E. 20th and Lakeside Avenue murder
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:05 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a homicide downtown.

Just before 4 a.m. Thursday, a Cleveland EMS captain was flagged down while driving in the area of E. 20th and Lakeside Avenue.

According to EMS, when the captain exited his vehicle, he found the body of a man.

He started rendering aid and called for an ambulance.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

This remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Man, baby he was holding both shot in Garfield Heights, sources say
Garfield Heights neighbors react to approval of $38.7 million purchase of new county jail site
Woman robbed of her purse at gunpoint in Cleveland school parking lot, police say
Man goes into Duck Island garage while residents sleep, steals cash, Cleveland Police say
Man breaks into Tremont bar, steals liquor, cigarettes, cash, Cleveland police say
