Person flags down Cleveland EMS captain after finding homicide victim

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a homicide downtown.

Just before 4 a.m. Thursday, a Cleveland EMS captain was flagged down while driving in the area of E. 20th and Lakeside Avenue.

E. 20th and Lakeside homicide (Bingel, Julia | (Source: WOIO))

According to EMS, when the captain exited his vehicle, he found the body of a man.

He started rendering aid and called for an ambulance.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

This remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

