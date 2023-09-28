2 Strong 4 Bullies
Sentencing for Akron daughter convicted of killing mom

Sydney Powell (Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The 23-year-old Akron daughter convicted of murdering her mom is scheduled to be sentenced in Summit County Court of Common Pleas Thursday.

Sydney Powell’s trial began on Sept. 6 in front of Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kelly McLaughlin and the jury reached a verdict on Sept. 20.

The jury found Powell guilty of murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence. She had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

On March 3, 2020, Sydney stabbed her mother, Brenda Powell, to death inside their Scudder Avenue home during an argument.

Brenda, 50, died from her injuries at Cleveland Clinic Akron General.

arrested for murdering her mom
arrested for murdering her mom (Source: Summit County Sheriff)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

