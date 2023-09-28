Twinsburg firefighters work blaze at house fire

TWINSBURG, Ohio (WOIO) - Twinsburg Fire Department responded to a call for a residential house fire Thursday.

Fire officials say the call for the fire came in the afternoon for a house in the Glenwood Preserves subdivision.

The residents of the house and their pet evacuated safely and with no injuries, firefighters say.

Twinsburg crews got the fire under control and were assisted by crews from Macedonia, Oakwood and Solon, while Hudson EMS sent a med unit for scene standby, fire officials say.

No firefighters were injured while working the fire.

