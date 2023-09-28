CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who robbed a woman of her purse at gunpoint in a school parking lot is on the loose, Cleveland police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him.

The aggravated robbery happened at 10:10 a.m. on Sept. 23 in the parking lot of Mary Church Terrell School at 3595 Bosworth Rd., according to police.

Police said the suspect ran away towards the area of Thrush Avenue and West 104th Street, where witnesses then lost sight of him.

The suspect was described by police as about 20 years old, 5′10″ tall with a thin build, and was wearing a green hoodie and jeans.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District:

Woman robbed of her purse at gunpoint in Cleveland school parking lot, police say (Cleveland Division of Police First District)

If you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this aggravated robbery, call First District Det. Houska at 216-623-2535 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

Reference report #2023-293580 with your tips.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.