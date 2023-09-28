2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Woman robbed of her purse at gunpoint in Cleveland school parking lot, police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who robbed a woman of her purse at gunpoint in a school parking lot is on the loose, Cleveland police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him.

The aggravated robbery happened at 10:10 a.m. on Sept. 23 in the parking lot of Mary Church Terrell School at 3595 Bosworth Rd., according to police.

Police said the suspect ran away towards the area of Thrush Avenue and West 104th Street, where witnesses then lost sight of him.

The suspect was described by police as about 20 years old, 5′10″ tall with a thin build, and was wearing a green hoodie and jeans.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District:

Woman robbed of her purse at gunpoint in Cleveland school parking lot, police say
Woman robbed of her purse at gunpoint in Cleveland school parking lot, police say(Cleveland Division of Police First District)

If you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this aggravated robbery, call First District Det. Houska at 216-623-2535 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

Reference report #2023-293580 with your tips.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb...
Browns get good news on Nick Chubb
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
Lakewood man dies in Cleveland car crash
Ethan Liming Trial
Jury reaches verdict in trial for Akron brothers accused in death of Ethan Liming
Police are looking for an inmate from Northeast Ohio who escaped from prison while he was...
Police searching for Northeast Ohio inmate who escaped during family visit

Latest News

Man goes into Duck Island garage while residents sleep, steals cash, Cleveland Police say
Man goes into Duck Island garage while residents sleep, steals cash, Cleveland Police say
Man breaks into Tremont bar, steals liquor, cigarettes, cash, Cleveland police say
Man breaks into Tremont bar, steals liquor, cigarettes, cash, Cleveland police say
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers keeping drivers safe on the roads
Rootstown school bus struck by driver charged with OVI
Bipartisan Ohio House and Senate maps approved by the Ohio Redistricting Commission.
Bipartisan maps approved by Ohio Redistricting Commission