14-year-old girl shot in leg in Cleveland, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police confirm a 14-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital Thursday evening after she was shot in the leg.

It happened around 5:40 p.m. in the area of St. Clair Avenue and Stevenson Road in the city’s South-Collinwood neighborhood.

Police say EMS crews took the girl to University Hospitals for treatment.

No additional information on the shooting was released.

