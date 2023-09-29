14-year-old girl shot in leg in Cleveland, police say
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police confirm a 14-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital Thursday evening after she was shot in the leg.
It happened around 5:40 p.m. in the area of St. Clair Avenue and Stevenson Road in the city’s South-Collinwood neighborhood.
Police say EMS crews took the girl to University Hospitals for treatment.
No additional information on the shooting was released.
