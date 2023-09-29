2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

19 Troubleshooter reveals no money in East Cleveland budget to cut vacant properties’ grass

By Katie Wilson
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman fears for her safety every time she walks to her car, all because the grass next door to her is so high.

Sick of getting ignored by the city, she called the 19 Troubleshooters.

“My gun is in my hand locked and loaded, yes it is,” said Marcia Jones, a resident in East Cleveland on Dover Avenue. “I turn, I walk, just like this.”

Marcia Jones takes every safety precaution she can when she walks to her car.

Especially when it’s dark, all because of the vacant property next to her East Cleveland home. The lot on Dover Avenue is filled with high grass.

“You have deers, you have rodents, you have cats,” she said. “And then it’s so high to where someone could be hiding in the grass, not knowing who’s watching you every day.”

Jones says the grass hasn’t been cut since before April, when she moved in.

And when she started reporting the problem to city hall, council members told her nothing could be done.

The city can’t afford to cut vacant lots like this one.

“He did not implement any money in the city’s financial for the grass to be cut,” said Jones. “That’s what I was told.”

Jones says she hasn’t been able to get any help with this grass, so she called the 19 Troubleshooters.

We went straight to city hall.

No one was even in the mayor’s office to answer our questions.

But we ran into the clerk of East Cleveland City Council outside, who confirmed Mayor Brandon King moved money away from services addressing vacant properties.

“There’s block grant money the mayor choose not to apply to resident services and asked council to reallocate money away from resident services to a street resurfacing and sewer project,” he said.

Clerk Eric Brewer says now that the budget is set, council’s hands are tied.

As for residents like Jones, they’ll have to continue waiting until policy is changed.

In the mean time, Jones has a message for the mayor: “You need to do your job.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb...
Browns get good news on Nick Chubb
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
Ethan Liming Trial
Jury reaches verdict in trial for Akron brothers accused in death of Ethan Liming
Woman found dead inside bedroom at Cleveland boarding house
Woman found dead inside bedroom at Cleveland boarding house
Kyle Bonsky
Fugitive couple wanted for crime spree in Portage, Stark, Summit Counties, say U.S. Marshals

Latest News

Heavy police presence confirmed in Shaker Heights
Heavy police presence confirmed in Shaker Heights
Shaker Heights Police: 2 dead in home after man shoots wife, 4 children rescued
Shaker Heights Police: 2 dead in home after man shoots wife, 4 children rescued
Brunswick City Council passed a new ordinance on stores that sell smoking and vaping products
Brunswick City Council putting new restrictions on stores that sell vaping and tobacco products
19 Troubleshooter reveals no money in East Cleveland budget to cut vacant properties’ grass