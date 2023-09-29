2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

2 killed Wayne County crash after car goes into oncoming traffic, OSHP says

Ohio State Highway Patrol
Ohio State Highway Patrol
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Two 20-year-old Wooster residents were killed after their car drove onto the wrong side of the road and struck a minivan in Franklin Township, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed.

The Wooster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol was notified of the two-car crash on SR-83 near milepost 7 at 4:32 p.m. on Sept. 28, according to OSHP.

OSHP said the investigation revealed a teal 1993 Dodge Stealth was driving southbound on SR-83 when it failed to negotiate a curve and went left of center.

A taupe 2006 Chrysler Town and Country minivan that was heading northbound on SR-83 then collided with the Stealth in the northbound lane of SR-83, OSHP stated.

The Stealth and Town and Country came to a stop against the guardrail along the berm of SR-83 north, according to OSHP.

The two 20-year-old Wooster residents in the Stealth were both killed as a result of the crash, OSHP confirmed.

OSHP identified the driver as Damion D. Torrence and the passenger as Dalton R. Cisler.

The 56-year-old Wooster woman driving the Town and Country was taken to Wooster Community Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, said OSHP.

All three people involved in the crash were wearing seatbelts, OSHP confirmed.

The events leading to the crash is still under investigation, according to OSHP.

OSHP said it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash at this point in the investigation.

The following agencies assisted the Ohio State Highway Patrol on scene:

  • Wayne County Coroner’s Office
  • Wayne County Sheriff’s Department
  • Wooster Township Fire and EMS
  • 3 Son’s Towing and Recovery

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb...
Browns get good news on Nick Chubb
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
Ethan Liming Trial
Jury reaches verdict in trial for Akron brothers accused in death of Ethan Liming
Police are looking for an inmate from Northeast Ohio who escaped from prison while he was...
Police searching for Northeast Ohio inmate who escaped during family visit
Man, baby he was holding both shot in Garfield Heights, sources say
Man, baby he was holding both shot in Garfield Heights, sources say

Latest News

Traffic Crash
2 semi-trucks collide on I-71 in Wayne County
Ohio State Highway Patrol
Huron County rollover crash kills 81-year-old woman after car hits fence, tree
Rollover crash blocks I-71 south in Middleburg Heights, causes 4 miles of backups
Rollover crash blocks I-71 south in Middleburg Heights, causes 4 miles of backups
Ohio troopers said a 35-year-old Canton man died early Friday after a single-car crash in Stark...
35-year-old Canton man dead after single-car crash