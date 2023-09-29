2 killed Wayne County crash after car goes into oncoming traffic, OSHP says

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Two 20-year-old Wooster residents were killed after their car drove onto the wrong side of the road and struck a minivan in Franklin Township, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed.

The Wooster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol was notified of the two-car crash on SR-83 near milepost 7 at 4:32 p.m. on Sept. 28, according to OSHP.

OSHP said the investigation revealed a teal 1993 Dodge Stealth was driving southbound on SR-83 when it failed to negotiate a curve and went left of center.

A taupe 2006 Chrysler Town and Country minivan that was heading northbound on SR-83 then collided with the Stealth in the northbound lane of SR-83, OSHP stated.

The Stealth and Town and Country came to a stop against the guardrail along the berm of SR-83 north, according to OSHP.

The two 20-year-old Wooster residents in the Stealth were both killed as a result of the crash, OSHP confirmed.

OSHP identified the driver as Damion D. Torrence and the passenger as Dalton R. Cisler.

The 56-year-old Wooster woman driving the Town and Country was taken to Wooster Community Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, said OSHP.

All three people involved in the crash were wearing seatbelts, OSHP confirmed.

The events leading to the crash is still under investigation, according to OSHP.

OSHP said it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash at this point in the investigation.

The following agencies assisted the Ohio State Highway Patrol on scene:

Wayne County Coroner’s Office

Wayne County Sheriff’s Department

Wooster Township Fire and EMS

3 Son’s Towing and Recovery

