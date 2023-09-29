2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron burglar breaks into home, steals jewelry, police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The burglar who broke into a home and stole jewelry is on the loose, Akron police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect caught on camera.

The suspect broke into the home in the 200 block of Tudor Avenue and stole jewelry from the victim’s jewelry box on Sept. 20, according to police.

Police said the suspect may also be involved in several other similar break-ins.

Take a close look at the surveillance video of the suspect shared by the Akron Police Department.

If you recognize the suspect or have any other information on this crime, call Akron Police Det. D. Forney at 330-375-2464; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).

Callers can stay anonymous.

You can also submit tips online at www.AkronCops.org.

Reference report #2023-108495 with your tips.

Call 911 if you see the suspect, but do not approach.

