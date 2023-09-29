Browns RB Nick Chubb undergoing surgery Friday for torn MCL

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland Browns spokesperson confirmed RB Nick Chubb will be undergoing surgery on Friday for the torn MCL suffered during the team’s week 2 matchup against the Steelers.

Chubb, 27, suffered the season-ending injury during the second quarter of what would turn out to be a 26-22 loss to Pittsburgh.

RELATED STORY: ‘He will be missed’: Kevin Stefanski addresses Nick Chubb injury

NFL insider Jordan Schultz initially reported that Chubb suffered a possible knee dislocation, potentially with multiple ligament damage.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Sept. 23 reported the season-ending injury was not as bad as it originally appeared, and the Georgia product is expected to make a full recovery.

#Browns RB Nick Chubb’s prognosis is far more optimistic than it originally appeared. Sources say he suffered a torn MCL and while there is damage to the ACL, it’s not a given it’ll need to be fully repaired. He plans on a full recovery.



My story: https://t.co/tUh5XJrERP — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 23, 2023

Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick, who tackled Chubb on the season-ending play, said he told the RB the injury was not intentional.

“I talked to him briefly as he was on the ground. Just let him know that it wasn’t intentional. I was just trying to tackle him – make a football play.” - Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick defends hit on Nick Chubb pic.twitter.com/gJ9kHeGY6P — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 21, 2023

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.