Browns RB Nick Chubb undergoing surgery Friday for torn MCL

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is cared off the field with an injury during the first...
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is cared off the field with an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)(Matt Freed | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland Browns spokesperson confirmed RB Nick Chubb will be undergoing surgery on Friday for the torn MCL suffered during the team’s week 2 matchup against the Steelers.

Chubb, 27, suffered the season-ending injury during the second quarter of what would turn out to be a 26-22 loss to Pittsburgh.

RELATED STORY: ‘He will be missed’: Kevin Stefanski addresses Nick Chubb injury

NFL insider Jordan Schultz initially reported that Chubb suffered a possible knee dislocation, potentially with multiple ligament damage.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Sept. 23 reported the season-ending injury was not as bad as it originally appeared, and the Georgia product is expected to make a full recovery.

Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick, who tackled Chubb on the season-ending play, said he told the RB the injury was not intentional.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

