Browns RB Nick Chubb undergoing surgery Friday for torn MCL
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland Browns spokesperson confirmed RB Nick Chubb will be undergoing surgery on Friday for the torn MCL suffered during the team’s week 2 matchup against the Steelers.
Chubb, 27, suffered the season-ending injury during the second quarter of what would turn out to be a 26-22 loss to Pittsburgh.
NFL insider Jordan Schultz initially reported that Chubb suffered a possible knee dislocation, potentially with multiple ligament damage.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Sept. 23 reported the season-ending injury was not as bad as it originally appeared, and the Georgia product is expected to make a full recovery.
Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick, who tackled Chubb on the season-ending play, said he told the RB the injury was not intentional.
