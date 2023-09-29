Brunswick City Council putting new restrictions on stores that sell vaping and tobacco products

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - Brunswick City Council passed a new temporary ordinance this week on stores that sell tobacco and vape products. Their hope is to protect the families who live in the city and put a stop to this growing issue.

For the next six months, Brunswick will not accept or process zoning, occupancy or building permit approval applications for businesses that sell or distribute tobacco products, vapes, alternative nicotine products or electronic smoking devices in zoning districts.

“Any type of store that comes in and says we are this type of store, but we also sell this will not be permitted right now as part of the moratorium and we are going to enact a comprehensive regulation and look at how we do this.” says Nick Hanek, Vice Mayor.

This regulation comes after a less specific ordinance passed in February. Hanek says since then, there was deceptive marking from stores trying to get around the moratorium.

“What I didn’t realize is I thought we took care of this problem earlier in the year when we did vape stores and they are just changing and morphing and trying to become different things, so I am going to get to the root of the problem,” says Hanek.

He says this new regulation doesn’t affect the existing stores right now, but it could eventually evolve.

“This is very important to us to protect our children. To make our economy have the best fit of stores. You don’t want as a city to say everything can come in no matter what we don’t care because some things will be detrimental,” says Hanek.

Hanek says he recognizes there are smoke shops and cigar lounges that are not part of the problem because they conduct fair business and market to adults.

“There are good retailers and there are fly by night operations that are targeting children and we have differentiate between the two,” says Hanek.

Council members discussed possible legislation that could be implemented in the future, but nothing has been decided yet. Hanek says background checks on store owners could be a part of this.

