Cleveland 10-year-old missing and believed endangered, police say

Cleveland police are looking for a 10-year-old boy they say they believe is endangered.
Cleveland police are looking for a 10-year-old boy they say they believe is endangered.
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for a 10-year-old boy they say they believe is endangered.

Police say Juan Reyes was last seen on Natchez Avenue in the Old Brooklyn neighborhood.

Reyes was last seen wearing a jean jacket with a fur collar, blue jeans and gray Crocs, officers say.

Police say Reyes has brown hair and brown eyes, and is four-foot-eight.

Officers did not say when Reyes was last seen.

If anyone has information on Juan’s whereabouts, please contact Detective Zola at 216-623-2755 or the Cleveland Police Non-Emergency number at 216-621-1234.

