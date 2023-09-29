Cleveland 10-year-old missing and believed endangered, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for a 10-year-old boy they say they believe is endangered.

Police say Juan Reyes was last seen on Natchez Avenue in the Old Brooklyn neighborhood.

Reyes was last seen wearing a jean jacket with a fur collar, blue jeans and gray Crocs, officers say.

Police say Reyes has brown hair and brown eyes, and is four-foot-eight.

Officers did not say when Reyes was last seen.

If anyone has information on Juan’s whereabouts, please contact Detective Zola at 216-623-2755 or the Cleveland Police Non-Emergency number at 216-621-1234.

