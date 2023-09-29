Cleveland Browns Fan Forever: Northeast Ohio native honors late wife with continued tradition

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Over the years, we all know watching Browns games can be rough, but for one Cleveland native, it’s nothing compared to what he has overcome.

“You can take the dog out of Cleveland, but you can’t take the Cleveland Browns out of a dog,” said Cleveland Browns fan, Ray Danilowicz

For Ray Danilowicz, the Cleveland Browns are more than a football team, they represent family.

The Cleveland native now lives in Texas.

However, the thousands of miles between he and his hometown team doesn’t deter him from cheering on the Browns.

In fact, it’s a family affair.

Danilowicz is a cancer survivor. His wife, Jenny, also had some recent health struggles with MDS. Despite that, they would always find joy in watching every Sunday.

“I made her this shirt, it says ‘Cancer Survivors. Browns Fan. One tough lady’” said Ray Danilowicz

All summer, Ray was looking forward to sitting down with Jenny, decked out in their Browns gear and watch the season opener against Cincinnati.

Sadly that never happened. Jenny lost her battle with the devastating disorder.

“She passed away right before the Browns first game in August, and we had to watch the game without her” said Ray Danilowicz

That same bond and love he and his wife shared has been passed on down to their sons. A bond so strong, it didn’t matter if the Browns won or lost.

“During those losing season we were watching them like it was our super bowl” said Ray’s son, Bryan Danilowicz

The game that has always eluded the Browns and their fans. It’s the one thing on his Ray’s bucket list.

“Get to the Super Bowl and let me live to see it” said Ray Danilowicz

He told 19 News he also has an online mission to educate others about MDS

He said his goal is to provide support, research, treatment and education for MDS.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.