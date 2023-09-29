2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson listed as questionable for game vs. Ravens

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks to throw past Cincinnati Bengals...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks to throw past Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt (57) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns on Friday listed QB Deshaun Watson as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Watson, coming off of a 289-yard, 2-touchdown game against the Tennessee Titans, is listed with a shoulder injury, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter also added the 28-year-old QB barely threw this week.

Should Watson be downgraded to out, the Browns will look to rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who passed for 440 total yards and 2 touchdowns in the preseason.

Watson, who has been at the helm for the first three weeks of the regular season, has accumulated 678 passing yards, with 4 passing touchdowns and 2 interceptions.

The Browns and Ravens, both looking to take over at the top of the AFC North. kick off at 1 p.m. on Oct. 1.

