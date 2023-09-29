Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson listed as questionable for game vs. Ravens
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns on Friday listed QB Deshaun Watson as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Watson, coming off of a 289-yard, 2-touchdown game against the Tennessee Titans, is listed with a shoulder injury, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Schefter also added the 28-year-old QB barely threw this week.
Should Watson be downgraded to out, the Browns will look to rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who passed for 440 total yards and 2 touchdowns in the preseason.
Watson, who has been at the helm for the first three weeks of the regular season, has accumulated 678 passing yards, with 4 passing touchdowns and 2 interceptions.
The Browns and Ravens, both looking to take over at the top of the AFC North. kick off at 1 p.m. on Oct. 1.
