Cleveland, Community Relations Board host 2nd Culinary Competition

By Angie Rodriguez
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A second year for the city of Cleveland, but a many years-long tradition for residents on the West side of Cleveland.

The City of Cleveland, along with the community relations board sponsored this year’s Traditional Culinary Competition.

The event had a variety of plates from all over the world. But this year, the board was mostly made up of Puerto Rican and Guatemalan food.

One of the competitors this year was local Cleveland Bakery, “Guaterriquena Bakery.”

“We are a bakery founded on faith so, a lot of prayers (helped us through the pandemic),” Daughter Rosemary Gramajoquinones said.

“A lot of people in the community just like–praying over our business… and just having that strong faith that doesn’t matter what obstacle we face we’re gonna go through.”

“If it’s in the plan that God has for us then we’re going to achieve great big things.”

For this family business, it wasn’t about winning. More so, about being able to compete.

“To whoever is out there, who wants to embark (on) this journey of starting their own business– the reality is, it’s gonna be hard,” Gramajoquinones said.

“It’s only hard if you don’t have the mentors around you to help you do it. So I always tell people– seek out mentors.”

