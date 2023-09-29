Cleveland Cooks: Tita Flora’s Filipino BBQ Pork and Pancit

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tita Flora’s in Independence is the city’s only Filipino restaurant, serving up heaping helpings of familiar foods from Flora Grk’s rich culture. They’ve quickly become a favorite not only of the Filipino community in the area but also with other local foodies who appreciate what they’re cooking up. Tita Flora shared her recipes for Filipino BBQ Pork and Pancit, a dish traditionally served for birthdays, to wish someone a long life.

Pre soak bamboo stick (it’s important so it doesn’t burn)

Cut 1 lb pork and cut it 1 1/2 wide

Marinade:

1 cup soy sauce

1 oz garlic

1/2 cup lemon juice

1/2 cup lime soda

1/2 cup banana ketchup

1 tsp black pepper

3 tbsp brown sugar

Mix well and marinate overnight, then grill.

For Pancit:

1 lb pancit bihon

Shrimp or thinly slice chicken breast ( your choice)

1/2 cup green beans

1/2 cup cabbage

1/2 cup carrot

1/4 cup celery

2 oz chopped onions

1 oz mince garlic

1 chicken cube mix with water for broth

3 oz soy sauce

1/2 tsp pepper

Sauté your onion and garlic

Add you choice of meat

Add all your vegetables stir until golden brown ( Make sure you don’t overcook your veggies)

Add soy sauce and your broth

Add your noodles (Pre soak your noodles)

Stir everything & simmer for a minute or two

Serve hot and don’t forget to sprinkle some cilantro and green onions

Put slice of lemon on the side

