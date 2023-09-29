Crisis-response technology offered through new Ohio school grants

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has announced a new grant that would give school districts across Ohio the change to purchase new safety improvements.

The $4 million grant would allow districts to buy different tools used to “improve crisis response and crime prevention”.

The AG gave multiple examples of what the $30,000 per school grant money could be used for:

Systems allowing immediate camera access to responding law enforcement.

Silent panic alarms.

Gunshot-detection technology.

License plate reader alerts for vehicles belonging to registered sex offenders.

Alert systems warning of wanted dangerous individuals.

Applications for the grant will start on October 1 ending on November 30. Submissions can be made at the link here.

Dr. Ken Trump, President of National School Safety and Security Services, believes that any district receiving this grant will need a plan and proper staffing to fully make it worth while. “We have to focus on the people side, training our staff, situational awareness,” Trump said, “because those are the things that will make you or break you both in prevention and responding to an incident”.

For any parents unsure of the potential technology brought into the school both before and after the grants are announced, Trump has a list of ways to discuss those questions with the district at the link here.

