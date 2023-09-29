Euclid high school relocates football game after student behavior concerns staff

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid High School’s football team will play at the Brunswick field Friday after some students behavior concerned staff.

A release from the school says, “just enough of our students have made us uncomfortable hosting the positive school events that the majority of our students want and deserve.”

The conversation with the administration began Monday, according to the letter, and ended Thursday.

Other options, including playing Saturday morning, playing without fans or canceling the game completely were discussed, the letter says.

While no accusations or an explanation were laid out by the administration, they did say they felt it would be irresponsible to host the game in Euclid Friday.

We wish to continue the tradition of Friday Night Football in Euclid for our students who want to enjoy and celebrate the typical high school experience. This week, we continue to focus on working with our administrative team and with the Euclid Police Department to identify students engaged in inappropriate and inexcusable behavior on and off our campus. Students who have been involved in fighting, violence, and other violations of the Student Code of Conduct will be held accountable to the fullest extent allowed by the Code of Conduct and the law. We will hold those responsible who have ruined Homecoming Week for the majority of students who wish for nothing more than a positive, enjoyable, and safe high school experience.

Euclid police say that they did not make the decision to move the game to Brunswick, but do support it and the administration’s commitment to safety and civility in the city.

