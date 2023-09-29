2 Strong 4 Bullies
Euclid woman charged in deadly stabbing gets $1M bond

By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police said officers have arrested a 32-year-old woman in connection to the deadly stabbing of a 28-year-old man.

According to court records, Blair Ross is facing a felony murder charge and a $1 million bond.

Euclid police say the deadly stabbing of Deshaun Boone took place Wednesday at a home located on Morris Avenue near East 210th Street.

Court records show that Ross lived in the home. Further information was not released by police.

Ross did not plea in Euclid Municipal Court, and it’s now the county’s case.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said Boone died from a stab wound to his chest.

A future court date for Ross has not been set.

