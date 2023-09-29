Friday Football Frenzy Week 7

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s week seven of the high school football season!

Join Mark Schwab, Leah Doherty and Ashley Holder as they take you around the best high school matchups in our area.

Some of the games we’ll be covering include:

Wadsworth at Nordonia

Shaker Heights at Mentor

Berkshire at Kirtland

Cleveland Heightsts at Solon

Wickliffe at Cuyahoga Heights

Westlake at Rocky River

Hawken at Lutheran West

Lake Catholic at Padua

Mark will have an in-depth look at our athlete of the week, quarterback Ben Chesser out of Nordonia High School, while Leah catches up with Shaker Heights head coach Alex Nicholson.

Friday Football Frenzy airs every Friday at 10:30 p.m. on CW43.

