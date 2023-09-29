Friday Football Frenzy Week 7
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s week seven of the high school football season!
Join Mark Schwab, Leah Doherty and Ashley Holder as they take you around the best high school matchups in our area.
Some of the games we’ll be covering include:
Wadsworth at Nordonia
Shaker Heights at Mentor
Berkshire at Kirtland
Cleveland Heightsts at Solon
Wickliffe at Cuyahoga Heights
Westlake at Rocky River
Hawken at Lutheran West
Lake Catholic at Padua
Mark will have an in-depth look at our athlete of the week, quarterback Ben Chesser out of Nordonia High School, while Leah catches up with Shaker Heights head coach Alex Nicholson.
Friday Football Frenzy airs every Friday at 10:30 p.m. on CW43.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.