Heavy police presence confirmed in Shaker Heights

Beachwood Police confirmed they are on scene to assist in Shaker Heights following an incident.
Beachwood Police confirmed they are on scene to assist in Shaker Heights following an incident.(Source: WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:45 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Beachwood Police confirmed they are on scene to assist in Shaker Heights following an incident.

BPD confirmed the incident occurred near the intersection of Ludgate Road and Hampstead Avenue, and officers are currently directing traffic.

Shaker Heights Police have not identified the reason for the police presence.

19 News crews confirmed the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) is on scene.

19 News has reached out to the Shaker Heights Police Department for more details.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

