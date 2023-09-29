Lake County woman warns hikers after creepy encounters on Girdled Reservation Trail

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lake County hiker has a warning for other women who frequent the Lake Metroparks Girdled Reservation Trail.

“I was definitely frightened and just a little angry as well like this is my favorite place to hike and I didn’t really understand why he was being so weird,” said hiker, Catie Denbow.

Catie Denbow was on the fence about reporting these weird incidents that happened to her, until she saw a message written in chalk on a tree on Wednesday that read, “I see you.”

“Then after the note yesterday I see you I just realized that if anything did happen to somebody else, I would feel way too guilty,” Denbow admitted.

It all started about three years ago in the winter when she was hiking with her dog. “We were hiking up one of the bigger hills and my dog started growling and he’s very friendly he really does not growl at anyone or anything and I noticed there was a man standing off in the woods off in the shadows of the woods and he was just kind of watching us,” Denbow recalled. “Once he noticed that I saw him he started walking towards us and he past and I said hello, but he didn’t say anything.”

She said she started to get a bad feeling, so she turned back around.

“I realized that he had turned around and was following us,” she said.

The following winter she ran into the same man again.

“Before I crossed the bridge, I noticed he was standing off kind of in the shadows of the woods watching us and Baker started growling like crazy again,” Denbow said. “About a half a mile later I sat down to take a break and I turned around and he was there again and so that just to me is immediately raising red flags because there was no reason for him to be waiting at the bridge for us.”

Then things got even weirder.

“He had left a large stick probably about this big and he had sharpened the end into a spear, so it was definitely sharpened with a knife,” she said. “There was no way he could’ve done that by hand, and it was definitely sharpened into a spear it was very sharp.”

After that, Denbow said she was terrified.

“Hairs raised on the back of my neck,” she said. “So I didn’t come back here for about a year because I was very nervous to be here alone at that point and it was the same man definitely.”

When she finally came back she made an eerie discovery.

“I realized there’s about 10 trees with frowning faces on them made out of snow and they were all kind of in a row and it was just very ominous and I immediately just trusted my gut my dog started growling at something in the woods so I turned around,” Denbow said.

Finally, on Wednesday she came back to hike in the middle of the day and saw the “I see you” on the tree. “

“About five or six other women came forward saying that he’d seen a man matching this same description at this same exact park,” she said. “One of them said that they got separated from their husband and the man came out of the woods and started following them. Another one said he was wearing a snowsuit in the middle of July, and he was blatantly following her.”

Jim Sivak the Chief Ranger at Lake Metroparks said he’s aware of those other reported incidents too.

“We haven’t fully dug through and investigated those,” said Sivak.

Denbow says the man was about 6 foot tall with dark hair, a small beard, wearing a windbreaker and jeans.

“We’re gonna piece all this together, look at it, see if there is a connection, and go from there but at the end of the day nothing described at the time was any illegal activity just different from what somebody wants to experience when they’re at the park,” Sivak said.

Sivak said they are increasing patrols and will be on the lookout for any suspicious activity.

