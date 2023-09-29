2 Strong 4 Bullies
Lorain County motorcycle crash hospitalizes 33-year-old rider, troopers say

Troopers say the motorcycle continued into the grass and struck a business signpost.(Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A motorcycle crash early Friday morning in Lorain County hospitalized a 33-year-old rider, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol officials.

OSHP says the crash occurred at 6:10 a.m. on State Route 113 near State Route 58 in Amherst Township.

OSHP says the 2021 Harley Davidson, traveling east on SR-113, struck a curb and ran off the right side of the roadway.

Troopers say the motorcycle continued into the grass and struck a business signpost.

The 33-year-old rider stuck the post after the motorcycle appeared to have laid on its side while striking the signpost, troopers say.

Troopers confirm the rider suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Mercy Hospital. He was then transferred to Cleveland MetroHealth Medical Center.

OSHP says the rider was not wearing his helmet at the time of the crash.

Troopers say the use of drugs and/or alcohol are currently unknown.

The crash remains under investigation.

