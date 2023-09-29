Northeast Ohio Weather: October begins dry and mild

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Low pressure is slowly east out of our area today. It’ll be a challenge, however getting rid of the cloud cover for now. We are going with a mostly cloudy sky today. High temperatures around 70 degrees. More breaks in the clouds early this evening then it looks like low cloud cover will fill in again by midnight. Overnight temperatures in the 55 to 60 degree range. New data is indicating a mostly cloudy sky tomorrow through early afternoon. Enough dry air finally builds in later in the day to allow for a clearing sky. This will set the stage for a string of sunny days starting Sunday. We begin the new month in a dry and warmer than normal pattern. This is expected to last most of next week.

