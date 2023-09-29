2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Oberlin Water Division deems water not harmful after source of odor, taste found

By Megan McSweeney
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Editor’s Note: This story includes 19 News’ previous video coverage.

OBERLIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Oberlin has found the cause of smelly water in the city and deemed it safe to drink.

Water Superintendent Bill Albrecht released a letter to the city today saying the water is not harmful after lab tests determined the organic compound geosmin was the cause of the smell and taste.

City of Oberlin, Ohio EPA work to solve unusual taste, odor in drinking water

Albrecht writes that toxins associated with a harmful algae bloom are below detectable limits and the organic compound found is highly detectable by odor and taste.

The water division has adjusted the water treatment process to address the issue by adding activated carbon to remove the geosmin, according to the superintendent.

City of Oberlin, Ohio EPA investigating unusual taste and odor in drinking water

This process is similar to a household water filter, Albrecht writes.

The city will continue to work with the EPA to fully monitor and resolve the issue.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb...
Browns get good news on Nick Chubb
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
Ethan Liming Trial
Jury reaches verdict in trial for Akron brothers accused in death of Ethan Liming
Woman found dead inside bedroom at Cleveland boarding house
Woman found dead inside bedroom at Cleveland boarding house
Kyle Bonsky
Fugitive couple wanted for crime spree in Portage, Stark, Summit Counties, say U.S. Marshals

Latest News

Heavy police presence confirmed in Shaker Heights
Heavy police presence confirmed in Shaker Heights
Shaker Heights Police: 2 dead in home after man shoots wife, 4 children rescued
Shaker Heights Police: 2 dead in home after man shoots wife, 4 children rescued
Classes at Euclid High School were canceled Tuesday following a threat that occurred on campus.
Euclid high school relocates football game after student behavior concerns staff
Cleveland Police file photo
14-year-old girl shot in leg in Cleveland, police say