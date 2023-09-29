Oberlin Water Division deems water not harmful after source of odor, taste found

Editor’s Note: This story includes 19 News’ previous video coverage.

OBERLIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Oberlin has found the cause of smelly water in the city and deemed it safe to drink.

Water Superintendent Bill Albrecht released a letter to the city today saying the water is not harmful after lab tests determined the organic compound geosmin was the cause of the smell and taste.

Albrecht writes that toxins associated with a harmful algae bloom are below detectable limits and the organic compound found is highly detectable by odor and taste.

The water division has adjusted the water treatment process to address the issue by adding activated carbon to remove the geosmin, according to the superintendent.

This process is similar to a household water filter, Albrecht writes.

The city will continue to work with the EPA to fully monitor and resolve the issue.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.