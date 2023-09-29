2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Ohio authorities report spike in cases involving drug 100 times stronger than fentanyl

Carfentanil is the most potent commercial opioid in the world (10,000 times stronger than...
Carfentanil is the most potent commercial opioid in the world (10,000 times stronger than morphine).(WDTV)
By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio attorney general issued a warning Friday after a reported increase in cases involving carfentanil, a lethal synthetic opioid.

Attorney General Dave Yost detailed five recent investigations where authorities found carfentanil, which he described as:

  • an elephant tranquilizer
  • about 100 times more potent than fentanyl
  • about 10,000 times more potent than morphine
  • often taking the form of a white, brown, tan or beige powdery substance

Yost said the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations had five confirmed cases in 2022. This year’s total was just two before the recent spike.

“This is an extremely powerful opioid that can have devastating effects,” Yost said. “For an opioid that potent, even a handful of cases is enough to trigger alarms.”

Anyone exposed to carfentanil should seek immediate medical attention and notify authorities.

If you or a loved one is struggling with drug abuse, resources are available from RecoveryOhio.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb...
Browns get good news on Nick Chubb
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
Ethan Liming Trial
Jury reaches verdict in trial for Akron brothers accused in death of Ethan Liming
Woman found dead inside bedroom at Cleveland boarding house
Woman found dead inside bedroom at Cleveland boarding house
Kyle Bonsky
Fugitive couple wanted for crime spree in Portage, Stark, Summit Counties, say U.S. Marshals

Latest News

Heavy police presence confirmed in Shaker Heights
Heavy police presence confirmed in Shaker Heights
Shaker Heights Police: 2 dead in home after man shoots wife, 4 children rescued
Shaker Heights Police: 2 dead in home after man shoots wife, 4 children rescued
City of Oberlin, Ohio EPA investigating unusual taste and odor in drinking water
Oberlin Water Division deems water not harmful after source of odor, taste found
Classes at Euclid High School were canceled Tuesday following a threat that occurred on campus.
Euclid high school relocates football game after student behavior concerns staff