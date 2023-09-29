Ohio authorities report spike in cases involving drug 100 times stronger than fentanyl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio attorney general issued a warning Friday after a reported increase in cases involving carfentanil, a lethal synthetic opioid.

Attorney General Dave Yost detailed five recent investigations where authorities found carfentanil, which he described as:

an elephant tranquilizer

about 100 times more potent than fentanyl

about 10,000 times more potent than morphine

often taking the form of a white, brown, tan or beige powdery substance

Yost said the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations had five confirmed cases in 2022. This year’s total was just two before the recent spike.

“This is an extremely powerful opioid that can have devastating effects,” Yost said. “For an opioid that potent, even a handful of cases is enough to trigger alarms.”

Anyone exposed to carfentanil should seek immediate medical attention and notify authorities.

If you or a loved one is struggling with drug abuse, resources are available from RecoveryOhio.

