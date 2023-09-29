Ohio will raise minimum wage in 2024

OHIO (WOIO) - Ohio minimum wage for non-tipped employees is rising from $10.10 to $10.45 an hour starting Jan. 1, 2024.

Base pay for tipped employees is rising from $5.05 to $5.25 an hour, according to the Ohio Department of Commerce.

In 2006, Ohioans passed a constitutional amendment that raises the minimum wage each year to account for inflation.

If a business makes less than $385,000 annually, officials say minimum wage remains at $7.25, which is the federal minimum wage.

Employers can also pay employees under the age of 16 at a rate of $7.25.

