2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Ohio will raise minimum wage in 2024

(Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OHIO (WOIO) - Ohio minimum wage for non-tipped employees is rising from $10.10 to $10.45 an hour starting Jan. 1, 2024.

Base pay for tipped employees is rising from $5.05 to $5.25 an hour, according to the Ohio Department of Commerce.

In 2006, Ohioans passed a constitutional amendment that raises the minimum wage each year to account for inflation.

If a business makes less than $385,000 annually, officials say minimum wage remains at $7.25, which is the federal minimum wage.

Employers can also pay employees under the age of 16 at a rate of $7.25.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb...
Browns get good news on Nick Chubb
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
Ethan Liming Trial
Jury reaches verdict in trial for Akron brothers accused in death of Ethan Liming
Woman found dead inside bedroom at Cleveland boarding house
Woman found dead inside bedroom at Cleveland boarding house
Kyle Bonsky
Fugitive couple wanted for crime spree in Portage, Stark, Summit Counties, say U.S. Marshals

Latest News

Heavy police presence confirmed in Shaker Heights
Heavy police presence confirmed in Shaker Heights
Shaker Heights Police: 2 dead in home after man shoots wife, 4 children rescued
Shaker Heights Police: 2 dead in home after man shoots wife, 4 children rescued
According to court records, Blair Ross is facing a felony murder charge and a $1 million bond.
Euclid woman charged in deadly stabbing gets $1M bond
Troopers say the motorcycle continued into the grass and struck a business signpost.
Lorain County motorcycle crash hospitalizes 33-year-old rider, troopers say