Ohio will raise minimum wage in 2024
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OHIO (WOIO) - Ohio minimum wage for non-tipped employees is rising from $10.10 to $10.45 an hour starting Jan. 1, 2024.
Base pay for tipped employees is rising from $5.05 to $5.25 an hour, according to the Ohio Department of Commerce.
In 2006, Ohioans passed a constitutional amendment that raises the minimum wage each year to account for inflation.
If a business makes less than $385,000 annually, officials say minimum wage remains at $7.25, which is the federal minimum wage.
Employers can also pay employees under the age of 16 at a rate of $7.25.
