Painesville Police Department mourns officer’s passing

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Painesville Police Department is saddened to report the loss of one of their own, Special Ofc. Barry Crowley, who died on Sept. 26 at the age of 64.

Crowley started his career with the Painesville Police Department in Aug. 2009 as a part-time officer, then was sworn in full-time as a community service officer.

PPD said he excelled in his departmental LEADS TAC, OHLEG Administrator, and Records Custodian assignments.

In his retirement, he continued to work-part time as a vehicle maintenance officer and in City Hall security.

PPD shared the following sentiments on their former member of the department:

“Barry was knowledgeable. He could always be counted on to take on added responsibility and go above and beyond in his duties. Well known as cheerful, he was always smiling, and had a great sense of humor. He was known for how proud he was of his daughter, Kristina. He made an impression on everyone who knew him and will be deeply missed. Our sincere condolences go out to his family and many friends.”

Click here to view the funeral arrangements, which his obituary stated will be “something more like a true Irish wake where there is a celebration of a life completed!”

