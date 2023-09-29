2 Strong 4 Bullies
Parma GM plant announces layoff of over 100 people amid UAW strike

The results of the nationwide GM-UAW vote is expected Friday evening.
The results of the nationwide GM-UAW vote is expected Friday evening.(WOIO)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Parma GM plant announced it is laying off over 100 workers in the midst of the national UAW strike.

A statement from General Motors confirmed the layoffs this afternoon, saying they will go into affect Monday.

“The UAW leadership’s decision to call a strike at GM Wentzville Assembly, and now GM Lansing Delta Township Assembly, continues to have negative ripple effects. Beginning Monday, October 2nd, a portion of GM’s Parma Metal Center and Marion Metal Center represented workforce will have no work available. The affected team members are not expected to return until the strike has been resolved. Since we are working under an expired labor agreement, there are no provisions for company-provided SUB-pay in this circumstance.”

General Motors

The Parma plans will see 130 workers laid off, while Marion will lose 34 workers.

General Motors closed their statement saying, “We have said repeatedly that nobody wins in a strike, and this is yet another demonstration of that fact. We will continue to bargain in good faith with the union to reach an agreement as quickly as possible.”

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

