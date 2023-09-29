Parma teens caught after vandalizing, slicing Halloween decorations

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Teenagers in Parma spent Wednesday morning vandalizing Halloween decorations on Brookview Boulevard.

Jason Mazzaro says the teens were caught slicing decorations in his lawn around 2 a.m. by a doorbell camera.

“I love Halloween, I put a lot of time into building the decorations so I am just shocked, " Mazzaro said.

Mazzaro says the display is part of a VFW fundraiser, as well as fun for him and kids in the neighborhood.

Vandals were also seen slicing inflatable lawn decorations in Parma on Marlborough Avenue.

“Inflatables, those are not cheap, people online have already said they are not going to put things out because they are afraid of this to happen,” Mazzaro said.

Two 15-year-olds and a 13-year-old were arrested in connection to the vandalism.

